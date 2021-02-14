Tongue & Groove Open Mic (online event)

× Expand Tongue & Groove Open Mic Tongue & Groove logo

PRESS RELEASE:

Tongue & Groove is an open mic currently hosted viz Zoom. Every second Sunday, we welcome poets, musicians, and storytellers from Raleigh and beyond!

We close the show each month with two collective poems: The Dovetail, written during the show by the performers and audience, and The Parquet, assembled and remixed by our Parquet Poet using lines from each poem, song, or story performed that night.

List opens at 7. Show starts at 7:30. Slots are 7 minutes.

Covers welcome. Originals encouraged!