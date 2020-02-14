Transactors Improv: Valentine's Day Musical

× Expand Bett Wilson Foley Transactors Improv loves love.

PRESS RELEASE:

Transactors Improv celebrates the ups and downs of romantic love with "Valentine’s Day Musical." The performance is comprised of five stand-alone episodes, each improvised from audience suggestions and featuring made-up-on-the-spot songs. Each episode will be introduced with an existing song by the likes of Kurt Weill, John Prine, and Lennon and McCartney.

“Love shows are a Transactors tradition,” says company director Greg Hohn. “It’s our favorite subject because the emotions are so high, from despair to euphoria. The audience gets caught up in it as well. We had a marriage proposal take place during one of our performances and, who knows, maybe someone’s been dumped mid-show too. Regardless, it’s a rollercoaster ride.”

The cast for Valentine’s Day Musical includes special guest Dana Marks, Anoo Tree Brod, Greg Hohn, Bart Hubbard, Steve Scott, Steven Warnock, and Jane Allen Wilson. Glenn Mehrbach provides piano accompaniment. Jenn Evans handles lights and sound.