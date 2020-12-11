Transcending Geometry
Oneoneone 601 W Rosemary St., Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27516
Peter Geoffrion, photographer
Chieko Murasugi, 2021, "A Wing and a Prayer," Acrylic and collage on panel, 48 x 36"
PRESS RELEASE:
A group exhibition featuring artists Chieko Murasugi, Neil Patterson, and Louis Watts who employ geometry in their drawings and paintings to address questions of perception, memory, and metaphysics.
