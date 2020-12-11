Transcending Geometry

Oneoneone 601 W Rosemary St., Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27516

PRESS RELEASE:

A group exhibition featuring artists Chieko Murasugi, Neil Patterson, and Louis Watts who employ geometry in their drawings and paintings to address questions of perception, memory, and metaphysics.

Info

Art
Orange County
