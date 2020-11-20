Treasures of the Earth

× Expand Jane Westbrook Azurite on malachite

PRESS RELEASE:

This show has something for everyone! Vendors from across the United States bring a variety of merchandise. Their items include

• 14K and sterling silver, classic, estate, fashion and handmade jewelry

• Wide selection of custom faceted gemstones, art jewelry

• Loose stones, beads and beading supplies, pearls

• Mineral specimens, rocks, fossils, crystals

• Metaphysical stones & crystals

Friday Noon-6pm, Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-5pm

Adults $6.00, 16 and under free

Visit www.TreasuresOfTheEarth.com for more information and admission discount coupon