Treasures of the Earth
to
Kerr Scott Building NC State Fairgrounds, Blue Ridge Rd at Hillsborough St, Raleigh, North Carolina
Jane Westbrook
Azurite on malachite
PRESS RELEASE:
This show has something for everyone! Vendors from across the United States bring a variety of merchandise. Their items include
• 14K and sterling silver, classic, estate, fashion and handmade jewelry
• Wide selection of custom faceted gemstones, art jewelry
• Loose stones, beads and beading supplies, pearls
• Mineral specimens, rocks, fossils, crystals
• Metaphysical stones & crystals
Friday Noon-6pm, Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-5pm
Adults $6.00, 16 and under free
Visit www.TreasuresOfTheEarth.com for more information and admission discount coupon