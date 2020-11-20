Treasures of the Earth

to

Kerr Scott Building NC State Fairgrounds, Blue Ridge Rd at Hillsborough St, Raleigh, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

This show has something for everyone! Vendors from across the United States bring a variety of merchandise. Their items include

• 14K and sterling silver, classic, estate, fashion and handmade jewelry

• Wide selection of custom faceted gemstones, art jewelry

• Loose stones, beads and beading supplies, pearls

• Mineral specimens, rocks, fossils, crystals

• Metaphysical stones & crystals

Friday Noon-6pm, Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-5pm

Adults $6.00, 16 and under free

Visit www.TreasuresOfTheEarth.com for more information and admission discount coupon

Info

Kerr Scott Building NC State Fairgrounds, Blue Ridge Rd at Hillsborough St, Raleigh, North Carolina
Art
Wake County
804.642.2011
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Treasures of the Earth - 2020-11-20 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Treasures of the Earth - 2020-11-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Treasures of the Earth - 2020-11-20 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Treasures of the Earth - 2020-11-20 00:00:00 ical