PRESS RELEASE:

Search in the City’s Triangle Car Scavenger Hunt launches on January 15th!

Raleigh, Cary, & Durham, NC- Search in the City is proud to present the Triangle Car Scavenger Hunt--an interactive challenge that will have you exploring 15 locations that span across Raleigh, Cary, & Durham. The Triangle Car Scavenger Hunt is fun, safe, and only $10. Just hop in your car and get going!

This new edition to the Car Scavenger Hunt family takes you on a 3-hour tour of the Triangle and features some well-kept secrets as well as popular spots. A great way to stay safe and busy with your family. Follow clues, take photos and videos of your adventure, and correctly complete the word challenges to complete the hunt.

Visit https://www.searchinthecity.co/car-scavenger-hunt-products for more information.