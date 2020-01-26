× Expand Michelle Panek Photography Folks warmed their bellies on a chilly day in January 2019 tasting a wide variety of home-cooked chicken soup and voting for their favorite.

Chicken soup — aka Jewish penicillin — is the ultimate comfort food for both body and soul. And this month, home cooks will fight the winter chill and come together for the 2nd annual Triangle Chicken Soup Cookoff. More than a dozen family recipes will be offered up to a panel of judges — and for the community to fill their bellies (and vote on the People's Choice Award).

Entries are still coming in, but so far these chicken soup offerings already range from “mama’s medicine” with matzah balls, to classic Hungarian, to lemon zinger. Heck, there's even a vegetarian "chicken" soup. There's still time to register and throw your ladle into the ring, or just buy a ticket and sample the wares. All proceeds from the event go to the Raleigh-Cary Jewish Family Services Food Pantry.

WHERE: Temple Beth Or, 5315 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh, NC 27612

WHEN: Sunday, January 26th from 11:30am - 1:30pm.

TICKETS: $5 include opportunity to sample all soups, plus one vote for the People’s Choice Award. Purchase tickets at the door or online at: www.trianglechickensoupcookoff.com

The Raleigh-Cary Jewish Family Services Food Pantry provides assistance to those facing food insecurity and offers non-perishable kosher and non-kosher items. Food is donated by members and organizations within the Jewish community, then stocked and organized by JFS volunteers- https://www.raleighcaryjfs.org/financial-and-food-assistance