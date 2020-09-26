Triangle LUNGe Forward 2 Mile Virtual Event

× Expand http://support.lungcancerinitiativenc.org/site/TR?fr_id=1160&pg=entry Triangle Virtual LUNGe Forward 2 Mile

PRESS RELEASE:

Participating is as easy as 1-2-3!

1. Register for free.

2. Ask your friends and family to support your efforts by donating to your page online or joining your team! Raise or donate a minimum of $50 and get an event t-shirt.

3. Join us on Saturday, Sept 26 for our Virtual Event.

We will be providing creative ideas for donors and participants to get involved with their teams while doing special activities throughout the following week Sept 26 – Oct 3, in memory or in honor of those impacted by lung cancer! We will share all of the fun details soon.