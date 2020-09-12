Triangle Weavers Guild Annual Sale and Show

× Expand Member graphic artist Check the website for links to each of 24 artist sites.

PRESS RELEASE: The Triangle Weavers Guild Annual Fiber Sale and Show is virtual so visit the Guild website for links to each of twenty four fiber arts exhibitors. Hand made items include spun yarn, tapestry art, jewelry, baskets plus personal items such as shawls, scaves, towels and woven bags. Find great gifts, home decor and other beautiful creations by member fiber artists.