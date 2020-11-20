Triple Stop Holiday Shop: 5 Points Gallery, The Artisan Market at 305, Cecy's
Downtown Durham Main Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701
PRESS RELEASE:
Second Annual holiday shopping kicks off at your local art and gift galleries! Cecy's at 417 Foster St., The Artisan Market at 305 at 305 E. Chapel Hill St. and 5 Points Gallery at 109 E. Chapel Hill St. Nov 20-21, 12-8 and Sunday Nov 22, 12-3. Check social media for specials during the weekend!
