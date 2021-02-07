× Expand Uli's Raclette Alex Scraping Cheese.

PRESS RELEASE:

Once again by popular demand.....RACLETTE IS BACK!

Uli's Raclette is a collaboration between Chapel HIll Creamery & Kast & Co. We offer a unique, local food experience with artisan farmstead Raclette style cheese melted and scraped to order!

Available until its gone.

We will have fireplaces, heaters and hot mulled cider all day!