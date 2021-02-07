Uli's Raclette

Botanist & Barrel 105A Persimmon Hill Lane, Cedar Grove, North Carolina 28748

PRESS RELEASE:

Once again by popular demand.....RACLETTE IS BACK!

Uli's Raclette is a collaboration between Chapel HIll Creamery & Kast & Co. We offer a unique, local food experience with artisan farmstead Raclette style cheese melted and scraped to order!

Available until its gone.

We will have fireplaces, heaters and hot mulled cider all day!

Orange County
919.644.7777
