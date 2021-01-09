Uli’s Raclette Pop-up

Botanist & Barrel 105 Persimmon Hill Lane (Tasting Room), Cedar Grove, North Carolina 27231

PRESS RELEASE:

Uli's Raclette is a collaboration between Chapel HIll Creamery & Kast & Co. We offer a unique, local food experience with artisan farmstead Raclette style cheese melted and scraped to order!

We will have fireplaces, heaters, a bonfire and hot mulled cider all day!

