Uli’s Raclette Pop-up
to
Botanist & Barrel 105 Persimmon Hill Lane (Tasting Room), Cedar Grove, North Carolina 27231
Uli's Raclette
Raclette in all its beauty.
PRESS RELEASE:
Uli's Raclette is a collaboration between Chapel HIll Creamery & Kast & Co. We offer a unique, local food experience with artisan farmstead Raclette style cheese melted and scraped to order!
We will have fireplaces, heaters, a bonfire and hot mulled cider all day!
Orange County