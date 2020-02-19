UNC Wind Ensemble, UNC Symphony Band

UNC Campus: Memorial Hall 114 E Cameron Avenue, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

UNC Wind Ensemble, directed by Evan Feldman, and UNC Symphony Band, directed by Erin Cooper

Featuring the North Carolina premiere of Peter Van Zandt Lane’s Echo Chambers, for winds and electronics.

Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 students and UNC faculty/staff. Please note: Memorial Hall ticket purchases (online, by phone, and at the box office) incur a $2 processing fee per ticket. This fee does not apply to UNC student tickets. Tickets available at the door and in advance. Call (919) 843-3333 for more information.

UNC Campus: Memorial Hall 114 E Cameron Avenue, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
