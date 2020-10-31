Unicon: A Minicon for All

Durty Bull Brewing Company 206 Broadway St, Ste 104, Durham, North Carolina 27701

PRESS RELEASE:

We’re bringing Unicon to Durty Bull Brewery!! After plans for our massive Unicon celebration Downtown Durham were catfished by 2020, we decided a mini-con (with social distancing guidelines in place) would allow us to still shine our vibes of unity safely.

We’ll be outside at Durty Bull on Halloween night! Enjoy live music, art, video game tournaments, costume/cosplay contests, treat bags, and of course plenty of BEER!

