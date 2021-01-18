United Way of the Greater Triangle's MLK Day Supply Drive

PRESS RELEASE:

United Way of the Greater Triangle is celebrating the 26th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service with a physically-distanced supply drive to benefit four local nonprofits working overtime to stabilize the Triangle’s most vulnerable residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, January 18, the organization is inviting local residents to drop off physical supplies — including household items, school supplies, clothing, and more — to Wake Up and Read (Raleigh) or The Frontier (Durham) between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. All donated supplies will help create specialty kits for the clients served by the following organizations:

1. Meals on Wheels of Wake County

2. Urban Ministries of Durham

3. Inter-Faith Council for Social Services

4. Johnston Lee Harnett Community Action

Those interested in participating can find more information on United Way of the Greater Triangle’s website.

