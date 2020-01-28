× Expand Photo courtesy filmmaker Diane Bloom UNLIKELY FRIENDSHIP Photo shows Ann Atwater and CP Ellis

PRESS RELEASE:

Meredith College will host a screening of the documentary An Unlikely Friendship followed by a panel discussion featuring filmmaker Diane Bloom and moderated by UNC-TV’s Deborah Holt Noel. An Unlikely Friendship tells the story of the altogether surprising friendship that emerged between CP Ellis, the Exalted Grand Cyclops of the Durham, N.C., Ku Klux Klan, and civil rights activist Ann Atwater, an outspoken black woman. This documentary inspired the feature film Best of Enemies.