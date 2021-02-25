Untold Secrets of the Heart Chamber (online event only)

to

ADF Office 715 Broad Street, Durham, North Carolina 27705

PRESS RELEASE:

ADF and DANCECleveland to premiere Untold Secrets of the Heart Chamber by GREGORY VUYANI MAQOMA and MARC BAMUTHI JOSEPH

This is a FREE event although there is a suggested donation of $10.

Info

ADF Office 715 Broad Street, Durham, North Carolina 27705
Stage
Durham County
to
Google Calendar - Untold Secrets of the Heart Chamber (online event only) - 2021-02-25 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Untold Secrets of the Heart Chamber (online event only) - 2021-02-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Untold Secrets of the Heart Chamber (online event only) - 2021-02-25 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Untold Secrets of the Heart Chamber (online event only) - 2021-02-25 00:00:00 ical