Duke Performances: Urban Bush Women

× Expand Ian Douglas Urban Bush Women

PRESS RELEASE.

Duke Performances is excited to present our Virtual Fall season – The Show Must Go Online! High-quality, commissioned films featuring artists originally slated for in-person performances will premiere on Vimeo for ticket holders. Each film, shot following local safety protocols, is made in collaboration with an audio and video crew in each artist’s home city.

General admission tickets are $10 per presentation and Duke Student tickets are available free of charge through the support of the Provost and the Vice Provost for the Arts at Duke University. Before the premiere, ticket buyers will receive a unique Vimeo link to stream each performance online at the scheduled time. After the conclusion of the premiere, films will be available for viewing for 24 hours.

“What does it mean to really work for liberation and what does it mean to be self-determined?” asks Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, the founding artistic director of Urban Bush Women. The Brooklyn-based performance ensemble and dance company has been exploring these questions through singing, text, spoken word, dance, live drumming, and movement for the past 35 years. Celebrating a momentous anniversary during an unprecedented year, Urban Bush Women will present the sole live performances during Duke Performances’ fall season: a new Artist Journal, the company’s Zoom-based presentation format that mixes informal performance, audience interaction, conversation, and a dance party. Through the Artist Journal, the company shares its creative and research-driven process that explores the healing, remembering, and visioning essential to people of the African diaspora. In this live event, audiences will have the opportunity to forge new connections to the company’s long history of cultural organizing and civic engagement through compelling storytelling, vibrant musicality, and dynamic choreography.

— Jameela F. Dallis