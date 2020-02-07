× Expand Kevin Peddicord "Subject A" Oil painting

PRESS RELEASE:

Please join us for our First Friday Reception celebrating "Urban Saga" . We are excited to feature an outstanding trio of local artists offering their unique reflections on emotion using figurative and abstract work with an urban flair. This exhibit of exceptional art by Lyudmila Tomova, Kevin Peddicord, and Daryl Council will be on display from February 7 - March 18.