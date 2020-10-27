Using Masonic Records in Your Research

Speaker: Jonathan Underwood, Assistant to the Grand Secretary and Keeper of the Memorials and Archives

Masonic Records are some of the best kept, but most underutilized, records. Freemasons around the world have a tradition of keeping detailed lodge minutes, correspondence, and membership records. As far as researchers of North Carolina history and genealogy are concerned, most such records pertaining to this state are archived and housed by the Grand Lodge of Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons of North Carolina on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh. While Masonic records in this state date as early as 1754, the majority of intact records span from the mid-1760s through the modern era. Except for records concerning immediate family, most records are available for research up through the first quarter of the 20th Century.

