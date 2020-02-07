× Expand Photo by Katlyn Wright Photography The Cast of The Vagina Monologues 2020, Presented by V-Day Raleigh

PRESS RELEASE:

Raleigh, NC: On February 7-8, 2020, V-Day Raleigh a will present a 2-day only benefit reading of Eve Ensler’s award-winning play The Vagina Monologues, directed by Judy Long, at Pure Life Theatre. Join us as we create an ARTISTIC UPRISING, a RADICAL act, and an ACT OF RESISTANCE! 100% of the proceeds will benefit InterAct. Since V-Day Raleigh started in 2017, they have raised over $10,000 for InterAct.

Cast members include Olivia Ashley, Beth Brody, Kalynn Chambers, Jennifer Daly, Jeanine Denning, Shannon Helton, Mia Johnson, Jasmine Jordan, Emily Levinstone, Judy McCord, Veronica O’Kelly, Tia Scriven, Heather Smith, and Nan Stephenson.

The Vagina Monologues will be performed at Pure Life Theatre at 3801 Hillsborough St., Ste 113, Raleigh, North Carolina 27607, at 8:00pm, February 7-8, 2020, and 3:00pm February 8. Tickets are $17-25 and may be purchased at vdayraleigh.org/tickets.