× Expand The Durham Hotel Valentine's Day at The Durham

PRESS RELEASE:

We’ve thought up some new ways to observe Valentine’s Day safely this year. Read on for opportunities to celebrate the day of love all weekend long:

DINNER ON THE ROOF

Join us on the heated Roof for a romantic three-course tasting menu. This special menu is available Sat Feb 13 and Sun Feb 14 from 4-9pm. Take in views of downtown Durham with your sweetie as you enjoy dishes like North Carolina oysters, beef wellington, duck confit, red velvet sundae, and more. $55 per person (does not include beverage, tax, or gratuity). Make a reservation.

DINNER IN YOUR PRIVATE GUEST ROOM

Enjoy our three-course tasting menu from the comfort and privacy of your guest room. This dine-and-stay experience is available Thurs Feb 11, Fri Feb 12, Sat Feb 13, and Sun Feb 14 in a handful of our Superior King rooms and can only be booked by calling the hotel directly at (919) 768-8830. $60 per person (does not include beverage, tax, or gratuity). Learn more.

SPEND THE NIGHT + BRUNCH IN BED

Book our Valentine’s Day Package for a special night away, available Thurs Feb 11, Fri Feb 12, Sat Feb 13, and Sun Feb 14 nights. To set the mood, we’ll have a bottle of sparkling wine and two flutes waiting in your room upon arrival. Relax and enjoy our luxurious beds and fluffy robes. In the morning, we’ll deliver hot brunch (see menu), complimentary mimosa or Bloody Mary, and Counter Culture coffee through contactless room service.