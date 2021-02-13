Valentine's Day Dinner Celebration

to

The Cotton Room at Golden Belt 807 E Main St - Room 350, Durham, North Carolina 27701

PRESS RELEASE:

Looking for a responsible way to celebrate the love of your life on Valentine's Day + support local businesses? Look no further! TC Hospitality Group (The Cotton Room, Triangle Catering, Petal & Oak, Belt Line Station, Lucky Strike Suite) is teaming up with dessert extraordinaire Sugar Euphoria to bring you the best at home Valentine's Day celebration the Triangle has to offer! Take and bake a delicious 4 course dinner + dessert for two, add on charcuterie boxes, chocolate dipped strawberries and beautiful bouquet!

Info

The Cotton Room at Golden Belt 807 E Main St - Room 350, Durham, North Carolina 27701
Food
Durham County
9842899323
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Valentine's Day Dinner Celebration - 2021-02-13 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Valentine's Day Dinner Celebration - 2021-02-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Valentine's Day Dinner Celebration - 2021-02-13 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Valentine's Day Dinner Celebration - 2021-02-13 00:00:00 ical