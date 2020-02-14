Valentine's Day Mini Market
The Durham Hotel 315 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham, North Carolina 27701
Shop for your sweetheart (or treat yourself) as three Durham-based businesses pop up in the lobby with swoon-worthy wares for Valentine’s Day. Sweets by Shayda will be on hand with beautifully boxed macarons and bon bons; Bright Black Candles will bring their soy and coconut wax candles that honor the Black Diaspora; and Blossom & Bone Florals will have ready-made bouquets and their signature vintage flower truck parked out front.