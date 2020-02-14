Valentine's Day Tour of New Exhibitions

Ackland Art Museum 101 S Columbia St - UNC Campus, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514

PRESS RELEASE:

A guided tour of "Yayoi Kusama: Open the Shape Called Love" and "Toriawase: A Special Installation of Modern Japanese Art and Ceramics."

Ackland Art Museum 101 S Columbia St - UNC Campus, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514
