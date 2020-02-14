Valentine's Day Tour of New Exhibitions
Ackland Art Museum 101 S Columbia St - UNC Campus, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514
×
Used by permission
Yayoi Kusama, Japanese, born 1929, "Blue and Green Infinity Net" (detail), 1967, oil on masonite, 16 x 18 in. Collection of James Keith Brown and Eric Diefenbach.
PRESS RELEASE:
A guided tour of "Yayoi Kusama: Open the Shape Called Love" and "Toriawase: A Special Installation of Modern Japanese Art and Ceramics."
Info
Ackland Art Museum 101 S Columbia St - UNC Campus, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514 View Map
Art
Orange County