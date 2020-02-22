Vegan Mac & Cheese Cook Off

to Google Calendar - Vegan Mac & Cheese Cook Off - 2020-02-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vegan Mac & Cheese Cook Off - 2020-02-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vegan Mac & Cheese Cook Off - 2020-02-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Vegan Mac & Cheese Cook Off - 2020-02-22 18:00:00

Durham Armory 220 Foster St, Durham, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

Please join us for our Fifth Annual Vegan Mac and Cheese Cook Off on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 6pm to 9pm!! This event benefits Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge and Triangle Vegfest.

Info

Durham Armory 220 Foster St, Durham, North Carolina View Map
Food
Durham County
to Google Calendar - Vegan Mac & Cheese Cook Off - 2020-02-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vegan Mac & Cheese Cook Off - 2020-02-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vegan Mac & Cheese Cook Off - 2020-02-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Vegan Mac & Cheese Cook Off - 2020-02-22 18:00:00