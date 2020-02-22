Vegan Mac & Cheese Cook Off

×

Admission will be $20 ahead of the event and $30 the day of. We encourage you to purchase your tickets ahead of time so we can gauge how much everyone needs to cook. WE will limit the attendance to 300 people so there might not be tickets available the day of. If you arrive late, we cannot guarantee there will be food left so make sure to arrive on time. We will have vendors at the event selling desserts and other savory food options and donating back from their sales to The Refuge and TVF.The chefs will be professionals! Let's see who makes the best and if last years winners take home the prizes again! We will have a few amateur chefs as well competing . The DJ will be the same DJ from other TVF events.We will have someone awesome as a guest judge and to speak at the event. The event will flow like previous years. You'll get your magnet then you'll try all the dishes and then pick your favorite.$20/person (ahead) $30/person (door, if tickets available)$10 for kids 6-12Free for the young onesWe look forward to seeing you at the event!