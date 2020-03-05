× Expand Written by David Ives, Directed by Katie Paxton, Staring Ali Evarts and Patrick Osteen “The teeter-tottering test of wills that takes place in VENUS IN FUR makes even the most fraught encounter between a domineering director and a sensitive performer seem like a play date in the sandbox. Actors may be pleased to hear that in this ninety minutes of good, kinky fun, the upper hand does not necessarily belong to the usual suspect.” —NY Times. “VENUS IN FUR invites both carnal and cerebral excitement…” —Village Voice. “Ives has crafted a modern take on a classic tale, skillfully twisting his plot and characters in a fast-paced journey into one man’s entrapment by a clever, vengeful female.” —Associated Press. “You want funny? You want sexy? Then you’ll want to see VENUS IN FUR.” —New Jersey Newsroom.

A smart and seductive story that the New York Times hailed as “good, kinky fun,” Venus in Fur scintillates as a mysterious actress, Vanda, auditions for Thomas, a director desperate to fill a role for his play based on a classic sadomasochistic novel. Ninety minutes of steamy hilarity offers a sophisticated take on politics, power, and sex.

Recommended for adult audiences for language and sexual themes.

Starring Ali Evarts and Patrick Osteen. Directed by Katie Paxton. Run time: 90 min. March 5-7, 12-14 at Moonlight Stage Company. 1304 Paddock Dr. Raleigh, NC 27609 Suite 12F. Tickets are $15 and can be bought at www.moonlightstageco.com.