Venus in Fur

Moonlight Stage Company 1304 Paddock Drive, Raleigh, North Carolina 27609

PRESS RELEASE:

A smart and seductive story that the New York Times hailed as “good, kinky fun,” Venus in Fur scintillates as a mysterious actress, Vanda, auditions for Thomas, a director desperate to fill a role for his play based on a classic sadomasochistic novel. Ninety minutes of steamy hilarity offers a sophisticated take on politics, power, and sex.

Recommended for adult audiences for language and sexual themes.

"You want funny? You want sexy? Then you'll want to see VENUS IN FUR." —New Jersey Newsroom.

Starring Ali Evarts and Patrick Osteen. Directed by Katie Paxton. Run time: 90 min. March 5-7, 12-14 at Moonlight Stage Company. 1304 Paddock Dr. Raleigh, NC 27609 Suite 12F. Tickets are $15 and can be bought at www.moonlightstageco.com.

Moonlight Stage Company 1304 Paddock Drive, Raleigh, North Carolina 27609
