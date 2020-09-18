Happy Hour No. 30 from Vert & Vogue: Blair L.M. Kelley

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us on Friday, September 18 for our first Virtual Happy Hour with special guest Blair L.M. Kelley. Kelley is active in and out of academia as a professor, award winning writer, trainer and consultant, and is known as a top tweeting historian (@profblmkelley). Brought to you in collaboration with the Forum for Scholars and Publics at Duke, mix up your favorite beverage and join us virtually for Happy Hour with Blair L.M. Kelley. RSVP and your personalized Zoom link will be emailed to you on Friday, September 18. Cheers!