Vintage Movie Posters, 50% Off Select Prints

Studio 71 Custom Picture Framing 243 South Churton Street , Hillsborough, North Carolina 27278
Original 1971 "Thunderball" and "You Only Live Twice" double feature movie poster, 21" x 41", $675
PRESS RELEASE:
Come check out our new batch of vintage movie posters and signed James Bond memorabilia! We also have 50% off select prints -- perfect options for last minute gifts for the movie buffs, Bond fans, and art lovers in your life!
