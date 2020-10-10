The Virtual Carolina Brain Aneurysm 5K/Fun Run (In Memory of Ellie Helton)

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us October 10-17 for The Virtual Carolina Brain Aneurysm 5K and Fun Run

In memory of Ellie Helton

Supporting The Bee Foundation

Ellie Helton, a vibrant, loving 14-year old, passed away on July 16, 2014 as a result of a brain aneurysm. Ellie loved God, her family and friends, superheroes, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and pizza. She was a unique spirit who loved life, was accepting of others and persevered in everything she tried. The Carolina Brain Aneurysm 5K and Fun Run is held in honor of this special girl and to raise awareness and funds for research.

" ... and Iet us run with perseverance the race marked out for us." Hebrews 12:1

This year’s event is raising funds to support The Bee Foundation in its mission to raise awareness of brain aneurysms and increase funding for innovative research that changes lives.

Schedule of Events

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Socially Distant, Contactless Packet Pickup

(Based on current state mandate)

5:00 – 7:00 pm

Fleet Feet Sports, Morrisville

3027 Village Market Place, Morrisville, NC 27560 (Map)

October 10-17, 2019

Virtual Carolina Brain Aneurysm 5K & Fun Run

Complete at your leisure during the week

Sizes available: YS – YL and Adult S – 3XL

Awards: Provided by Fleet Feet Sports and Camp Gladiator

• A drawing will be held for available awards. All registered participants will be eligible for the drawing.

Event notes:

Children under 12 particpating with a parent are free; if they would like to receive a t-shirt please register!

Donate to the event - https://www.classy.org/give/272035/#!/donation/checkout

Sponsor the race - https://livelikeellie.wixsite.com/ourstory/race-sponsorships