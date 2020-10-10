The Virtual Carolina Brain Aneurysm 5K/Fun Run (In Memory of Ellie Helton)
to
Online Event Durham, North Carolina
PRESS RELEASE:
Join us October 10-17 for The Virtual Carolina Brain Aneurysm 5K and Fun Run
In memory of Ellie Helton
Supporting The Bee Foundation
Ellie Helton, a vibrant, loving 14-year old, passed away on July 16, 2014 as a result of a brain aneurysm. Ellie loved God, her family and friends, superheroes, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and pizza. She was a unique spirit who loved life, was accepting of others and persevered in everything she tried. The Carolina Brain Aneurysm 5K and Fun Run is held in honor of this special girl and to raise awareness and funds for research.
" ... and Iet us run with perseverance the race marked out for us." Hebrews 12:1
This year’s event is raising funds to support The Bee Foundation in its mission to raise awareness of brain aneurysms and increase funding for innovative research that changes lives.
Schedule of Events
Thursday, October 8, 2020
Socially Distant, Contactless Packet Pickup
(Based on current state mandate)
5:00 – 7:00 pm
Fleet Feet Sports, Morrisville
3027 Village Market Place, Morrisville, NC 27560 (Map)
October 10-17, 2019
Virtual Carolina Brain Aneurysm 5K & Fun Run
Complete at your leisure during the week
Sizes available: YS – YL and Adult S – 3XL
Awards: Provided by Fleet Feet Sports and Camp Gladiator
• A drawing will be held for available awards. All registered participants will be eligible for the drawing.
Event notes:
Children under 12 particpating with a parent are free; if they would like to receive a t-shirt please register!
Donate to the event - https://www.classy.org/give/272035/#!/donation/checkout
Sponsor the race - https://livelikeellie.wixsite.com/ourstory/race-sponsorships