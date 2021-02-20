Virtual Winter Symposium

PRESS RELEASE:

Whether we're cultivating plants for their ornamental beauty or farming them for food, our relationship with plants is one of the very things that make us human. This year's Winter Symposium, "Eat, Drink, and Be Merry—Chocolate, Tequila, and the Intersection of Plants and People," is all about exploring the cultural richness of that relationship. Learn about the connection between botany and cultural anthropology in "What is Ethnobotany?" with Bradley Bennett, the nuances of the tequila and mezcal industries in Mexico with Sarah Bowen, and the long history of chocolate in "The Botany, History, and Culture of Cacao" with Jillian De Gezelle.

Admission is $25.00 for JCRA Members and $35.00 for Nonmembers.