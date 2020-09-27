N-Dowd: Visualize & Sip Virtual So-ca Party
to
Online Event Durham, North Carolina
www.visualizeandsip.com
Visualize and Sip is back and virtual on Sept. 27th! A vision board experience like no other. Its a total vibe!
PRESS RELEASE:
A virtual vision board experience on Sept. 27th!
This event will have:
✔ Beginner friendly yoga with Patrice from Colors of Yoga in Raleigh
✔ Fun, interactive tutorial on how to make a vision board that works
✔We will connect LIVE with PureRadioTT in Trinidad to listen to soca tunes while we work on our boards
✔Multiple chances to win amazing raffles like free wine and more
✔All attendees will receive a curated list of online business offering discounts
One event you don't want to miss!