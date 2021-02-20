VOCES8 (Online)

× Expand Photo by Kaupo Kikkas VOCES8

PRESS RELEASE:

Duke Performances is excited to present our virtual season – The Show Must Go Online! High-quality, commissioned films featuring artists originally slated for in-person performances will premiere on Vimeo for ticket holders. Each film, shot following local safety protocols, is made in collaboration with an audio and video crew in each artist’s home city.

General admission tickets are $10 per presentation and Duke Student tickets are available free of charge through the support of the Provost and the Vice Provost for the Arts at Duke University. Tickets go off sale at 8 PM ET on the day of the presentation. Ticket buyers will receive a unique Vimeo link to watch the presentation online from the Duke University Box Office before the listed start time. Films will be available for viewing for 72 hours.

British vocal octet VOCES8 makes its Duke Performances debut with a program celebrating its vernacular musics. Since the octet’s founding in 2005, and becoming a professional ensemble in 2007, VOCES8 has attained international recognition for its concerts and recordings which feature an extensive repertory. Noted as “undoubtedly gifted” by The Times (London), VOCES8 is at home singing English choral pieces, jazz standards, and pop tunes. The ensemble’s concerts are beloved by a loyal fan base for the musicians’ engaging stage presence and musical precision, and their mission extends through world-class commissions and a devotion to music education.

Enchanted Isle takes up the traditional landscape of English, Scottish, and Irish folk repertoire with a contemporary eye. The program features some of the greatest composers of Tudor England — Tallis, Byrd, Gibbons — painting a picture complemented by later composers like Stanford and Elgar. Their arrangements of familiar tunes and popular songs fill out a program designed to convey both longing and belonging.