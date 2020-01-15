Waging Peace in Vietnam: US Soliders and Veterans Who Opposed the War

PRESS RELEASE:

The Center for Reconciliation at Duke Divinity School, in collaboration with the Center for Documentary Studies, the Human Rights Center, the History Department, and the Graduate Liberal Studies Program, all at Duke University, is hosting an exhibit titled “Waging Peace in Vietnam: US Soldiers and Veterans Who Opposed the War.”

The exhibit, which is curated by Ron Carver, informs scholars, students, and the public that as America escalated the number of troops engaged in the Vietnam War, thousands of U.S. soldiers, sailors, and pilots refused to fight, sail, or fly more bombing missions. Active-duty soldiers and veterans had a profound effect on the antiwar movement and on the war itself.

Material in the exhibit comes from many sources including the new GI Press Collection archive at the Wisconsin Historical Society and the U.S. National Archives. It is currently touring both the United States and Vietnam after opening in 2018 at the University of Notre Dame’s Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies and at the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

There will be various events related to the exhibit while it is on display at Duke that will be announced later.