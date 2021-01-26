Wake and Its Beginnings in Colonial Johnston County (Online)

PRESS RELEASE:

(Virtual Free!) There is always a beginning, and for many of us with family from Wake County, our ancestors came from the east, passing through Johnston County. It is important for family historians to realize that Wake County was originally formed in 1771, being cut from pre-existing Johnston, Cumberland, and Orange Counties.

Join us for this talk by K. Todd Johnson, director of the Johnston County Heritage Center. He will speak about the citizenry of early Johnston County while touching on key historical developments predating and influencing the formation of Wake County. Drawing from resources at the Johnston County Heritage Center, including Elizabeth Reid Murry’s Wake County history (Volume 1), Todd’s presentation will cover items in her collection related to the early colonial period. He will also touch on the importance and impact of America’s first revolution known as the Regulator Movement. Come join us as we explore this exciting part of the story of who we were before the formation of Wake County.

This virtual meeting and presentation is open to all, but registration is required. Click here to register: https://wakecogen.blogspot.com/p/registration.html