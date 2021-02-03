Waste: One Woman’s Fight Against America’s Dirty Secret (online)

× Expand Duke Human Rights Center at the Franklin Humanities Institute Flyer for the event.

PRESS RELEASE:

Flowers’s book is the inspiring story of the evolution of an activist, from country girl to student civil rights organizer to environmental justice champion at Bryan Stevenson’s Equal Justice Initiative. It shows how sanitation is becoming too big a problem to ignore as climate change brings sewage to more backyards, and not only those of poor minorities. Learn more about the book here.

“From the southern states, there have always been strong women who stood and fought for justice. To names like Fannie, Rosa, and Amelia, we must now add Catherine Flowers. Waste is the story of her work to organize communities against environmental racism. The fight is in her soul and because it is the truth, it will be exposed.” —Rev. Dr. William Barber II

