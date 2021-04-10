Waxahatchee (online)

× Expand Christopher Good Waxahatchee

PRESS RELEASE:

Duke Performances is excited to present our virtual season – The Show Must Go Online! High-quality, commissioned films featuring artists originally slated for in-person performances will premiere on Vimeo for ticket holders. Each film, shot following local safety protocols, is made in collaboration with an audio and video crew in each artist’s home city.

General admission tickets are $10 per presentation and Duke Student tickets are available free of charge through the support of the Provost and the Vice Provost for the Arts at Duke University. Tickets go off sale at 8 PM ET on the day of the presentation. Ticket buyers will receive a unique Vimeo link to watch the presentation online from the Duke University Box Office before the listed start time. Films will be available for viewing for 72 hours.

It’s impossible to reflect on indie rock in the 2010s without mentioning Katie Crutchfield and Waxahatchee.

After the breakup of her band P.S. Eliot, the Alabama-born singer-songwriter released American Weekend in 2012 and Cerulean Salt the following year, two critically acclaimed albums full of lo-fi indie rock and sharp, cutting songwriting. Those were followed by Ivy Tripp in 2015 and Out in the Storm, which landed on The A.V. Club’s top ten list in 2017, as well as tours with the likes of Sleater-Kinney, Kurt Vile, and Tegan and Sara.

In 2018, Crutchfield moved from Philadelphia to Kansas CIty and became sober. Her first effort since undergoing those major life changes, 2020’s Saint Cloud, sees her move toward a more refined folk country sound while shining the spotlight brighter on her visceral, affecting songwriting. It may be her finest yet, and was hailed by Pitchfork as “a vivid modern classic of folk and Americana.”

— Paul Blest