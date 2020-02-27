Wesley C. Hogan, D’atra Jackson.

PRESS RELEASE:

2.27.2020 COMMUNITY & SCHOLARS: WESLEY C. HOGAN, “On the Freedom Side: How Five Decades of Youth Activists Have Remixed American History,” in conversation with D’atra Jackson.

Thursday, February 27, 7:00 p.m.

The Regulator Bookshop welcomes Wesley C. Hogan, Director of the Center for Documentary Studies, for a reading and signing of her new book, On the Freedom Side: How Five Decades of Youth Activists Have Remixed American History. Hogan will be joined in conversation by activist D'atra Jackson. This Community & Scholars event is co-sponsored by Duke University's Forum or Community & Scholars.

As Wesley C. Hogan sees it, the future of democracy belongs to young people.

Beginning with reflections on the inspiring example of Ella Baker and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in the 1960s, Hogan profiles youth-led organizations and their recent work. As Hogan reveals, the legacy of Ella Baker and the civil rights movement has often been carried forward by young people at the margins of power and wealth in U.S. society. This book foregrounds their voices and gathers their inventions--not in a comprehensive survey, but as an activist mixtape--with lively, fresh perspectives on the promise of twenty-first-century U.S. democracy.

Wesley C. Hogan is the director of the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University and author of Many Minds, One Heart: SNCC's Dream for a New America.

D’atra Jackson (she/her) is an organizer, trainer, big sister, godmother of four, and now the National Director of BYP100. Born and raised in Southwest Philly, she moved to Durham from Miami. She attended Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, the oldest historically black institution for higher learning, where she obtained her B.S. in Recreation & Leisure Management, and Florida International University to obtain her Masters in Recreation and Sports Management. While attending FIU, she became active at the height of the murder of Trayvon Martin and Zimmerman verdict with an organization called Dream Defenders, founding the FIU chapter. Dee Dee is a trainer, leader, and respected party thrower here in Durham. She is formerly the Co-Director of Ignite NC, which works with mostly Black, mostly queer, young organizers across to state to shift the culture of organizing in North Carolina. She is also Co-Founder of the Durham Chapter of Black Youth Project 100 (BYP100). Dee Dee has had her hand in efforts and actions such as bringing Participatory Budgeting to Durham, #DurhamBeyondPolicing, Justice for Reefa campaign, Black Mama's/Black August Bail Outs, and some that shouldn't be named. Now, as the National Director of BYP100, she dreams of freedom, Black worlds, and building a movement of ungovernable and strategic lovers of Black liberation. She is also an aspiring movement DJ, named DJ MerQueen Gangsta for the Revolution. She is moving through the world with Libra sun, Aquarius rising, and Taurus moon.

Book: "On the Freedom Side: How Five Decades of Youth Activists Have Remixed American History," 978-1-4696-5248-1, UNC Press