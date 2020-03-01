× Expand David Eichenburger Locals Seafood & Oyster Bar Winter Seafood Jubilee!

PRESS RELEASE:

We're hosting our sixth annual Winter Seafood Jubilee on March 1 at Transfer Co. Food Hall! We'll be steaming oysters and frying fish from 12-4pm. Plus we've invited fishermen and women, oyster farmers, and seafood advocates to answer your questions about NC seafood!