× Expand Sam Osheroff Hoof 'n' Horn Presents The Wiz. January 30 - February 9. Tickets at bit.ly/HnHTheWiz. Book by William F. Brown. Music and Lyrics by Charlie Smalls. From the story "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" by L. Frank Baum. "The Wiz" is presented in special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.

PRESS RELEASE:

Join Hoof ‘n’ Horn in Sheafer Lab Theater to discover inner strength, the meaning of true friendship, and the value of home alongside the iconic characters of The Wiz. The 1975 Tony Award winner for Best Musical employs distinctly black artistic styles to retell the story of Dorothy, a farm girl from Kansas, who is transported to a fantastical world of Munchkins, flying monkeys, and magic at every turn. As she travels along the yellow brick road to meet the all-powerful Wiz, she befriends the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion, who band together to help Dorothy get back home.

This fun-filled, magical adventure features Hoof ‘n’ Horn’s very first all-black cast and predominantly black production team in our 83-year history! The Wiz will run from January 30 - February 9, 2020 including a sensory-friendly performance at 2pm on February 9, the first in Duke’s history. Tickets are available at bit.ly/HnHTheWiz!