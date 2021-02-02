Women in Bluegrass Panel Discussion (Online)

× Expand The Handsome Ladies Virtual! The Handsome Ladies | Raleigh, NC

PRESS RELEASE:

In January, the International Bluegrass Music Association hosted a Women in Bluegrass summit, which included panel discussions and presentations on gender equity from renowned artists and women in the music business.

Vickie Posey, one of the co-founders of the Raleigh chapter of The Handsome Ladies (and a PineCone member!), was inspired to host a discussion at the next Raleigh Handsome Ladies gathering to continue that conversation here.

The event is open to anyone, and it will also be archived on PineCone’s YouTube channel for on-demand viewing.

Jamie Katz Court, PineCone's Communications & Programs Manager, will moderate the discussion, which includes panelists Nancy Cardwell, Executive Director of the IBMA Foundation and a musician herself; fiddler Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw, who plays fiddle and sings with Hank, Pattie, and The Current, in addition to teaching; Jessie Lang, a freshman at Belmont University studying commercial music, with guitar as her primary instrument; and Lynda Dawson of Kickin’ Grass and Lynda and Pattie.

The Handsome Ladies is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization formed in 2012 to promote and support women bluegrass players of all levels. With over four hundred members across the country, we host monthly Ladies’ jams in the San Francisco Bay Area, Boston, Portland, Nashville, Chicago, Raleigh and Seattle, participate at bluegrass festivals, and hold educational workshops and events. We are committed to providing opportunities for the advancement of female musicians within the bluegrass community, while helping to preserve the traditions and culture of bluegrass and American roots music.

PineCone, the Piedmont Council of Traditional Music, is the largest, most active presenter of home-grown music in the state. Founded in 1984 with a mission to preserve, present and promote all forms of traditional music, dance and other folk performing arts, PineCone programs highlight and celebrate the rich and diverse musical heritage of Raleigh and the greater Piedmont region by focusing on music traditions that have been passed down informally through generations within our various cultural communities. PineCone presents more than 200 programs annually, including concerts, youth programs, participatory jams and sessions, workshops, documentary projects, a weekly radio show and more. Since 2013, PineCone has served as the official Local Host organization for the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and its World of Bluegrass conference, and as the producers of the two-day IBMA Bluegrass Live! powered by PNC. pinecone.org.

Suggested donation: $10. Donations will be shared between The Handsome Ladies & PineCone.