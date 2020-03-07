The Wonder Collection: Opening Reception

× Expand Photo by Allison Nichole Photography The Wonder Collection by Sarah Jane Tart

PRESS RELEASE:

A brunch reception celebrating the release and official opening of Sarah Jane Tart's Wonder collection exhibit at Urban Durham Realty. The reception is free to attend. There will be breakfast treats, and of course coffee!

These acrylic paintings on panel were born out of a place of reflection and a renewed purpose to paint a picture of God’s love for every heart and home. Sarah Jane Tart was drawn to the peaceful tidal creeks of Bald Head Island, NC, which served as her inspiration for the collection.