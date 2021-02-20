Marvelous Music Mainstage: Yolanda Rabun (online event)

PRESS RELEASE:

Yolanda Rabun is a fierce performer whose versatility allows her to master all styles of music. No matter which song Yolanda is singing, her renditions are superb: packed with emotion and sung with a velvety tone from the depths of her soul. Her shows are engaging, full of passion, and include contemporary jazz, blues, folk, pop and even gospel. A skilled singer with a natural storytelling instinct, Yolanda Rabun will wow you with her boundless energy, inventiveness and commanding vocal power. For more, visit her website.

Watch on Facebook or YouTube on 2/20 at 7:30 p.m. Following the initial live viewing, the show will be available for 7 days in the Town's Facebook Live Videos or YouTube.