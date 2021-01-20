Zach Smith: Making Practice Fun (Online)

× Expand Libby Gamble Zach Smith of Town Mountain

Practicing and even playing bluegrass bass can sometimes be a little bit boring, but it doesn’t have to be! Join Zach Smith for a look into exciting practice techniques (for both beginner and advanced), the beauty of “passing notes,” and finding the fun in bluegrass bass!

A native of Boone, NC, Zach grew up listening to his dad and family play bluegrass and gospel and attending Merlefest, one of the premiere music festivals in the country. Now, many years later, Zach can be found performing on the Merlefest stages and on infamous stages like the Grand Old Opry, The Met, & Red Rocks with Asheville's hard driving bluegrass band Town Mountain.

Suggested donation: $10. An e-mail containing the link to access this online program will be sent to all registrants on the day of the program. Registration deadline: 6 p.m. day of event.