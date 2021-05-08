Zakir Hussain (online)

× Expand Photo by Paul Joseph Zakir Hussain

PRESS RELEASE:

Duke Performances is excited to present our virtual season – The Show Must Go Online! High-quality, commissioned films featuring artists originally slated for in-person performances will premiere on Vimeo for ticket holders. Each film, shot following local safety protocols, is made in collaboration with an audio and video crew in each artist’s home city.

General admission tickets are $10 per presentation and Duke Student tickets are available free of charge through the support of the Provost and the Vice Provost for the Arts at Duke University. Tickets go off sale at 8 PM ET on the day of the presentation. Ticket buyers will receive a unique Vimeo link to watch the presentation online from the Duke University Box Office before the listed start time. Films will be available for viewing for 72 hours.

###

Virtuosic tabla master Zakir Hussain is a legendary percussionist. Son of the lauded tabla player Alla Rakha, Hussain serves as an international ambassador for Hindustani classical music. For decades, his improvisational skill has found him playing alongside artists both from his home country of India as well as throughout the world, including Western collaborators George Harrison, Mickey Hart, Pharoah Sanders, and Van Morrison. In 1974, he co-founded Shakti with Mahavishnu Orchestra leader John McLaughlin and L. Shankar, releasing three extraordinary albums with the worldly jazz fusion group in as many years. Hussain will perform solo in this virtual film premiere.