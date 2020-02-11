Zoorotica: A Fundraiser for Australian Bushfires

× Expand Chelsea Amato Zoorotica

PRESS RELEASE:

Looking for a romantic night out with your valentine? Join us for some early educational presentations on unique animal copulation techniques from experts from the NC Piedmont chapter of the American Association Of Zookeepers!

Duke Lemur Center, Durham Museum of Life and Science, and Carolina Tiger Rescue lead a series of presentations followed by Q&As, all alongside a selection of "pawtraits": paintings made by lemurs and other animals!

We’re donating 50 cents from every pint of beer sold (plus all proceeds from pawtrait sales) to Wildlife Victoria to assisted animals displaced by the Australian bushfires.