Find Your Beach at Triangle Restaurant Week

January is a month in which many people might otherwise be traveling or looking to escape the winter doldrums. With travel options limited, local restaurant tour Triangle Restaurant Week offers new ways to expand your culinary horizons—no reservations or tickets required.

The bi-annual event, which begins tonight and runs through Sunday, January 31, features specialties from over 30 restaurants. Though this is its 14th year running, the event carries new importance this winter, keeping people fed and restaurants busy, as the pandemic presses on.

“This Restaurant Week is important because of COVID-19,” founder Damon Butler told the INDY. “A lot of restaurants need all the support they can get, and what better way to support restaurants than during Triangle Restaurant Week?”

Participating restaurants include Lantern in Chapel Hill, Coquette Brasserie in Durham, Frida’s Patio and Dashi in Durham.

The "takeout edition" of the event offers $15 three-course lunches and $20-$35 three-course dinners; takeout is also offered this year. The price is fixed per-person, and does not include beverages, tax or (most importantly) gratuity. So, now more than ever–don't forget to tip!

