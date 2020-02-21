East Durham Bake Shop Is Getting Bigger, Launching 'Club Sandwich'

× Expand Ginger-lemon chess pie at East Durham Bake Shop

East Durham Bake Shop, the beloved bakery tucked at the corner of Angier Avenue and Driver Street, is looking to expand its operations, with a new lease on the space next door, and an eye toward offering more "well-rounded lunch and breakfast offerings," according to the website.

Owner Ali Rudel says that bakery operations will move to the new space, while the open kitchen in the main shop will be devoted to expanded breakfast and lunch prep. The refrigerators will also move next door, creating more space for patrons. This is good news for folks scrambling to find a table spot—the weekend bakery rush is real!—and also for anyone who is a fan of EDS’s breakfast and lunch program.

The new menu will include handmade bagels, scratch-made buttermilk biscuits, seasonal biscuits, and daily sandwich specials, among other things.

To pay for the expansion and new equipment, the bakeshop is rolling out Club Sandwich, a membership program that offers punch cards, ahead of the menu’s launch. Cards come in $20–$50 amounts; members will be the first to know—and redeem—menu offerings once the program is launched. (EDS buttons also come with memberships; should you want to declare your loyalty on your backpack or lapel.)

East Durham Bake Shop was opened by Rudel and her husband Ben Filippo in March 2018, and has quickly become a popular spot for pies, pastries, coffee, and—most recently—breakfast and lunch options.

Rudel says that the lease is currently 24% funded, and that she plans to roll out the expanded menu as soon as the bakery is funded—which she hopes will be in late spring.

