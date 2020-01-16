Have a Craving for Artisanal Bread and a Glass of Wine You’re at RDU? No Problem.

Carolina Gold Rice sourdough at La Farm Bakery

You’ll now be able to enjoy a white chocolate mini baguette and a cup of Counter Culture coffee before catching your flight.

Today, La Farm Bakery announced that they would be coming to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in late 2020, with a pop-up appearing sometime in May. This is the latest in a series of revamps that RDU is unrolling, as the Airport Authority Board tries to bring more “fresh concepts” to your trip.

La Farm, voted Best Bakery in Wake County in INDY’s Best of the Triangle 2019, will be bringing their full line of bread and pastries, Counter Culture coffee, and a full bar—a first for the bakery—to Terminal 2. The permanent store will have an oven for baking bread during the day, and the owners say they will be crafting some recipes specifically for the airport store.

The May pop-up will offer a limited selection of La Farm pastries, to-go food, and coffee. A full-service bar will be added late in 2020.

“Opening in RDU provides us another opportunity to celebrate the artisan baker and sing the praises of the farmers, millers, scientists who have made high-quality European breads possible in the South,” co-owner Missy Vatinet said in a press release.

In October, Bond Brothers Beer Company announced they’d be joining Terminal 2, and creating a food menu to pair with their craft brews. The Triangle Business Journal reports that they opened the first weekend of 2020.

Raleigh Taproom, Wow Bao, and Cantina Grill also all added outposts in Terminal 2.

