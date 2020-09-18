Leadership at Brewery Bhavana and Bida Manda Step Down

× Expand Alex Boerner

Some restaurant scandals melt away after a few weeks. The Bida Manda and Brewery Bhavana scandal did not.

After weeks of reckoning with the fallout from public allegations describing a toxic culture of sexual abuse and harassment, restaurant owners Vanvisa Nolintha and Patrick Woodson told staff Thursday night they were "stepping away" from their current leadership roles in the company and that Frederique Leonard, director of operations at the City Kitchen, had been named new CEO.

"We see very clearly now that while our intentions were good, somewhere we went wrong," a staff email shared with the INDY read, "We know that it’s time to allow someone else to step in and try to salvage what has been lost."

In an in-depth investigative feature in August, the INDY spoke to 16 current and former employees about the workplace culture at the restaurants. That feature detailed serious allegations levied against management at the restaurants, including racist remarks, emotional coercion, and widespread sexual misconduct.

The allegations, which surfaced on social media in June and were initially reported by the News & Observer and WRAL, caused a ripple of resignations, beginning with owner Vansana ("Van") Nolintha and beverage director Jordan Hester, and extended to other management, including Casey Hester, Luisa Jaramillo, and Whitney Wilson.

The latest leadership departures come amid a fraught week in the Raleigh restaurant industry: at a Sunday afternoon forum hosted by the NC Safety Alliance a former back-of-house employee at Poole's Diner shared that she had been sexually assaulted by two fellow employees, during her time there. Christensen responded two days later with an apology that detailed the steps her restaurant group was taking to address sexual misconduct—although, the employee told the INDY that she had not been contacted by Christensen, prior to the letter's release.

The situation has also caused ripples well-beyond Raleigh: since Bida Manda opened in 2012, it has, alongside sister restaurant Brewery Bhavana, amassed national recognition for its food, beer, service, and atmosphere. As the entire restaurant industry struggles with an identity crisis, amid a pandemic and national reckoning, the spotlight has stayed trained on Brewery Bhavana and Bida Manda's handling of the situation.

Most recently, the restaurants have come into criticism for its handling of the reopening, which, according to numerous employees that the INDY has spoken to, included a "disastrous" HR workshop, a hushed soft reopening for select customers, and a set of polished social media statements which skirted mention of the troubles.

"As we rebuild, we may not do everything perfectly, but we are dedicated t this process and are grateful for the opportunity to grow," the September 10 Instagram post read. It was quickly flooded with frustrated comments from former employees and customers.

Brewery Bhavana's official reopening for takeout, which took place the next evening, during a downpour, was met with a heavy police presence and around 40 protesters at the 218 South Blount Street location. The picketers, many of them former employees, chanted and held signs that read "PEOPLE OVER PROFIT" and "STOP DRINKING THE KOOL-AID."

Rob Hall, a server who has worked at Bida Manda since 2016, told the INDY that, due to troubles with his unemployment, he'd reluctantly agreed to help staff the soft reopening last week. But after one day at the restaurant and "serving rich white people," he went home, opened his laptop, and wrote a resignation email.

"I was just like 'Look, I can't do this, you know? I'm really disappointed in how you've handled your reopening and how you haven't acknowledged what's happened at all," Hall says. "We're done."

Hall says that he felt that the tone of Nolintha and Woodson's latest email was appropriate but that he was off-put by the accompanying email, which also came last night, from former owner Van Nolintha—who has, until now, remained quiet.

"I was scared to say the wrong thing," Nolintha wrote in the email to current and former employees. "I was fearful that my words could be perceived as a performance or something that I just 'had to do.' I felt paralyzed and it kept me from apologizing and kept me from defending myself against the things that I did not do. I just didn’t have the courage to follow what my gut, my heart, and my soul were telling me to do - and that was to acknowledge and apologize."

Nolintha was accused of groping employees without their consent, creating a coercive, "cult-like" atmosphere at the restaurant, and keeping on an accused sexual predator, beverage director Jordan Hester.

"At no point in time does he mention incidents of racism, sexual assault, sexual harassment or any managers' complicity in incidents involving any of those things," former Bida Manda bartender Nicole Bivins told the INDY, in reference to Nolintha's email.

Bivins was among the staff who accused management of sexual misconduct. In a June 7 Instagram post earlier this year, Bivins—a former employee who worked at the restaurant for many years and who was, in her own words, "edged out"—detailed sexual harassment she'd experienced from her boss, Jordan Hester. Shortly thereafter, on July 1, Hester was arrested for secretly recording sexual videos of women; numerous other women have since come forward with stories of sexual harassment and misconduct from Hester.

"He mentions "what has surfaced these past few months" - but the fact is that he knew what Jordan Hester did to me for several years," Bivins told the INDY. "Other employees tried to talk to him about it [and] tried to encourage him to do something about it long before June 2020. When they brought it up to him he told them not to worry about it."

Former flower shop creative director Deana Nguyen also says that the emails fell flat.

"I feel like this is not changing the fact that they will be profiting off these businesses that harbored so many different kinds of abuse," Nguyen says. "Their idea of hospitality and how to run a business is dangerous and manipulative. It caused a lot of harm to so many people in so many ways."

The INDY reached out to the company to ask for clarification on what exact roles Woodson and Nolintha will have in the company, moving forward, and whether Van Nolintha's divestment from the company has progressed.

A representative for the company responded, "Right now, our focus is on ensuring that we are effectively communicating internally with our staff and are answering any questions they may have in regards to the new changes."

New CEO Frederique Leonard has worked in a variety of roles in the food and beverage world, including working for five years as an event coordinator at the French Consulate in New York City, and as the director of food and beverage at the Union Member House in Durham.

"What I want to say to this woman is, 'good luck with the sinking ship you've been given control of,'" Rob Hall said.

Correction: A previous version of this article said that Frederique Leonard worked as director of operations at the Giorgios Hospitality Group, information taken from Leonard's LinkedIn page. Leonard worked as head of operations at City Kitchen.

