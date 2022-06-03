Raleigh Restaurant to Hold Benefit Dinner for Ukraine Support

× Expand Chris Groch Chris Groch Photography Vidrio | Photo courtesy of the restaurant

Raleigh restaurant Vidrio will hold a family-style dinner of beef borscht, kielbasa, cabbage rolls, and other traditional Eastern European dishes this month to raise money for World Central Kitchen, a non-profit working to provide meals to displaced Ukrainians.

The dinner will be the first in a series of benefits hosted by Vidrio’s parent company, LM Restaurants, which oversees 37 restaurants in the Southeast.

“We can’t stand by any longer and let people go hungry,” Lou Moshakos, the company’s founder and owner, said in a release.

Vidrio’s benefit dinner will take the place of its monthly “Taste of the Mediterranean” event, which would usually feature a prix-fixe menu spotlighting the cuisine of a single country in the Mediterranean. Ukraine is outside the restaurant's typical region of coverage, but executive chef Saif Rahman felt compelled to honor the country’s fare as part of the fundraising effort.

“I wanted to do something to help. What I can do is cook a meal to support World Central Kitchen’s efforts in Ukraine,” Rahman said in a release. “I’m proud to have worked for World Central Kitchen for a year after the Haiti earthquake. I see their work as standing up against hunger and suffering and creating more empathy in the world.”

The dinner will take place on June 23 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person; click here to reserve a seat.

Follow Staff Writer Lena Geller on Twitter or send an email to lgeller@indyweek.com.